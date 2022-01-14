UBS Group Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $52.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

