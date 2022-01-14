Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 52.91 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.09. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90).

In related news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

