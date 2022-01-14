Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 504,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $7,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

