Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

