Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 508,724 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.60 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

