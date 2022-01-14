Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Carter’s worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.