New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

