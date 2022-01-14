Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 123,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

DOC stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

