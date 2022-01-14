Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.