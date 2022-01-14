FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.89% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 648.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,201 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

