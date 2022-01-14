Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lyft by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lyft by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 358,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

LYFT opened at $42.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.