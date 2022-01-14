Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.59% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ISCB opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

