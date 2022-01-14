Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 35,666 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.06 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

