Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,987 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

