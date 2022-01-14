$0.24 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $963,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.