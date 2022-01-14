Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $587,500.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $251.70 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

