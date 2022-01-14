Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,999 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

