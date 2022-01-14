Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Brian T. Marley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

