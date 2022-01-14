Nello Mainolfi Sells 22,465 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

