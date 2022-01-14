Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

