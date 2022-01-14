Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NURE opened at $39.49 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.