Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

