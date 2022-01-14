SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

