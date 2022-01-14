SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

