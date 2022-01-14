SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

