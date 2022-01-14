Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

NAPR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

