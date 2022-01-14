SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

