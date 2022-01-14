Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

