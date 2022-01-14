PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 273.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock worth $616,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

