Bank of America Begins Coverage on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

