Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Apollo Investment worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AINV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

