Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

VECO stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 95.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

