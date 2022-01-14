Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Sell

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TXG. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,350,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

