Contrasting Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

63.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commerce Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $66.97, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62% Washington Trust Bancorp 29.92% 13.83% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.45 $354.06 million $4.43 16.47 Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.83 $69.83 million $4.31 13.78

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

