New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,191 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Liquidity Services worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

