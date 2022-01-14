Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at GBX 1,512.60 ($20.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,391.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,490.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of GBX 1,129 ($15.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($25.66). The company has a market cap of £17.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

