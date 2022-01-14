Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $178.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

