Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) & Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Head to Head Analysis

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Pacira BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 110.84 -$24.23 million ($0.48) -3.41 Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 6.36 $145.52 million $1.36 45.10

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vascular Biogenics and Pacira BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacira BioSciences 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 251.68%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $82.10, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,612.61% -66.02% -51.68% Pacira BioSciences 12.01% 14.39% 7.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Vascular Biogenics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

