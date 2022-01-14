PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $752,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

