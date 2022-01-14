Financial Analysis: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sylvamo alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sylvamo and International Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Paper 3 7 4 0 2.07

Sylvamo presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. International Paper has a consensus price target of $57.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given International Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A International Paper 8.20% 18.42% 4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and International Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.48 $170.00 million N/A N/A International Paper $20.58 billion 0.93 $482.00 million $4.56 10.81

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Paper beats Sylvamo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.