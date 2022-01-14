PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,656 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canon by 611.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canon by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CAJ opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

