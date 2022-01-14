PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $175.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.85. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

