PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 503,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 134,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

