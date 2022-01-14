PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $33.82 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

