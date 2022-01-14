PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $433.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

