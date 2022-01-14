PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after buying an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,865,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after buying an additional 1,796,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

