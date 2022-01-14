Deutsche Bank AG Sells 418,842 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Qurate Retail worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

