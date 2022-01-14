First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,864.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,864 ($25.30) and last traded at GBX 1,876 ($25.46), with a volume of 32462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($27.89).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,063.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £472.75 million and a P/E ratio of 606.31.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

