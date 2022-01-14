First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,864.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,864 ($25.30) and last traded at GBX 1,876 ($25.46), with a volume of 32462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($27.89).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,063.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £472.75 million and a P/E ratio of 606.31.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.