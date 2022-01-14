Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 439,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 374,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

