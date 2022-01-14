Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.41

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.41 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.88 ($0.72), with a volume of 9237718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.89 ($0.72).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.87. The company has a market cap of £38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

